"NGANNOU IS STEPPING UP TO TYSON FURY, DOING WHAT USYK AND JOSHUA WOULDN'T DO" | Frank Warren Update





Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren speaks to Dev Sahni on The Unibet Lowdown to discuss upcoming fights for Queensberry and reflects on a brilliant weekend of boxing on TNT Sports.

Warren speaks about Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou, Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois, Zhilei Zhang v Joe Joyce, Dennis McCann v Ionut Baluta and the return of Anthony Yarde.

#FrankWarren #TysonFury #francisngannou

