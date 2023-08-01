"NGANNOU IS STEPPING UP TO TYSON FURY, DOING WHAT USYK AND JOSHUA WOULDN'T DO" | Frank Warren Update

Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren speaks to Dev Sahni on The Unibet Lowdown to discuss upcoming fights for Queensberry and reflects on a brilliant weekend of boxing on TNT Sports.
Warren speaks about Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou, Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois, Zhilei Zhang v Joe Joyce, Dennis McCann v Ionut Baluta and the return of Anthony Yarde.
