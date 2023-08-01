Home / Boxing Videos / "NGANNOU IS STEPPING UP TO TYSON FURY, DOING WHAT USYK AND JOSHUA WOULDN'T DO" | Frank Warren Update

"NGANNOU IS STEPPING UP TO TYSON FURY, DOING WHAT USYK AND JOSHUA WOULDN'T DO" | Frank Warren Update

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren speaks to Dev Sahni on The Unibet Lowdown to discuss upcoming fights for Queensberry and reflects on a brilliant weekend of boxing on TNT Sports.

Warren speaks about Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou, Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois, Zhilei Zhang v Joe Joyce, Dennis McCann v Ionut Baluta and the return of Anthony Yarde.

#FrankWarren #TysonFury #francisngannou

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Terence Crawford on how he organised Eminem to walk him to the ring 🤩

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing ►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing ►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: ►SKY …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved