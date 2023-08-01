Home / Boxing Videos / IS ASHTON 'H2O' SYLVE THE FUTURE OF BOXING?!

IS ASHTON 'H2O' SYLVE THE FUTURE OF BOXING?!

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Dubbed as Jake Paul’s prodigy, Ashton “H2O” Sylve will fight William Silva on August 5, on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz undercard. DAZN spends some time with the young boxer as he trains and recovers ahead of his fight.

Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live on DAZN PPV, August 5.

#dazn #daznboxing #boxing

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Terence Crawford on how he organised Eminem to walk him to the ring 🤩

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing ►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing ►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: ►SKY …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved