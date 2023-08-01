IS ASHTON 'H2O' SYLVE THE FUTURE OF BOXING?!





Dubbed as Jake Paul’s prodigy, Ashton “H2O” Sylve will fight William Silva on August 5, on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz undercard. DAZN spends some time with the young boxer as he trains and recovers ahead of his fight.

Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live on DAZN PPV, August 5.

#dazn #daznboxing #boxing

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT