“Chocolatito” tells of his personal story with Alexis Argüello – World Boxing Association

Nicaraguan boxing idol, Román “Chocolatito” González, has put the flag of his country on high thanks to a great boxing career. He has taken the baton of the national sport, obviously inspired by the great legend of the nation, Alexis Argüello.

Gonzalez was fortunate to have been guided by Argüello since his beginnings and to have been able to learn a lot from him, a relationship he told a little about in a recent interview with the international media RT.

“Meeting Alexis was the best blessing of my life. Alexis developed boxing not only for me, but for many young people. Knowing that Alexis put up a fight in that gym (where Román started), that for us was a blessing. Training with Alexis was a serious thing, he was too demanding, they were four-hour workouts, because of the way he demanded,” said Gonzalez.

Closely related to that demand is the fact that Argüello was happy with Román’s first victories in his career, but he always had some observation to make, some scolding or some correction after leaving with his hand up.

In addition, he points out that, like Alexis, he wants to be a mentor to the younger ones now that he is a veteran fighter and continue developing Nicaraguan boxing so that figures continue to emerge as has happened throughout the history of this country.



