Maestre knocked out Marshall in Maryland – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) number 7 welterweight contender, Gabriel Maestre, delivered a second round technical knockout to prospect Travon Marshall this weekend at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The Venezuelan fighter and two-time Olympian was facing an opponent that looked complicated because of his physical strength and boxing, besides being considered one of the top prospects in the division, but Maestre was able to finish the fight in just two chapters.

The trigger for the victory was an overhand right that hit Marshall’s chin and sent him to the canvas in an impressive way. The local fighter struggled to his feet and stayed in the fight but only to fall back down and force the referee to end the bout.

Maestre scored an important victory for his career and took a big step towards his goal of fighting for a world title. The 36-year-old South American now has 6 wins, no losses and 1 draw, while Marshall dropped to 8 wins and 1 loss.



