Canelo and Charlo made their first face to face in New York City  – World Boxing Association

New York witnessed the first face-to-face between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, in the first promotional event ahead of their fight on September 30, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a press conference with a large press attendance and people linked to the sport, both fighters talked about the fight, which will have at stake the super middleweight title of the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the belts of the IBF, the WBC and the WBO.

Both fighters were accompanied by their teams, including Eddy Reynoso on Canelo’s side and Derrick James on Charlo’s side. Each took some time in front of the microphone to talk about this great fight and their aspirations.

Alvarez praised Charlo’s talent and how complicated the fight will be, thanking everyone who made it possible and assured that he will put on a great show at the T-Mobile Arena next month.

For his part, Charlo stressed that his preparation has been at its best and that he is very focused and sharpening many details with the intention of winning the fight with all the belts.

This Wednesday both are in Los Angeles for a new press conference and then will return to their training camps to continue their preparations.



