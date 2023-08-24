“EL CANETE” SET TO RETURN OCTOBER 28 AT ROCKIN’ FIGHTS

Long Island, NY (August 24, 2023) – Star Boxing is pleased to announce that it has signed 22-year-old, undefeated super featherweight out of New Jersey, ERICK “EL CANETE” PEREZ (1-0 1KO, Passaic, NJ) to a long-term promotional agreement.

It was just a few months ago when Vincente Fernandez’s song “El Rey” rang out across the Paramount in Huntington, NY, as Erick Perez decked out in Mexican flag colored robe and trunks, made his ring walk for his pro debut. Mexican flags were waving throughout the crowd, as the fans roared for Erick. The noise only continued to grow as the bout began and Erick roared forward with his relentless and exciting Mexican styled aggression.

Erick’s thrilling fan-friendly style and convincing third-round TKO victory caught the eye of Hall of Fame promoter, JOE DEGUARDIA, “When Erick came into the ring the Paramount came alive. His bout was a fire fight from the moment the first bell rang. The fans that knew Erick made themselves known, and by the end of the fight, the entire Paramount crowd was asking about the new Mexican dynamo.”

“I have been working for this for so long,” said Perez. “This is an incredible opportunity, and I am excited to begin my journey with Star Boxing. I’d like to thank Joe DeGuardia and Tony Palmieri for welcoming me to the team.”

Erick was born in Cuautla Morelos, Mexico on May 20, 2001. In storybook fashion, his father (and head trainer) Fredy Cañete was literally boxing in an amateur bout of his own when Erick was born. A few hours late to the hospital, a victorious Fredy rushed to the maternity ward to welcome his first-born son into the world.

In searching for a better life, Erick’s parents made the difficult decision to emigrate to America, leaving a 4-month-old Erick behind to live with his maternal grandparents. The decision was not made lightly, but there was hope that they could return to Erick with a greater opportunity for his life ahead in America. Four years later that hopeful day arrived. Fredy returned for Erick and carried him on his shoulders for a near 10-hour journey back to the States. Just two years later, at the age of 7, Erick began boxing.

In America the passion of the father turned into the passion of the son. Making a name for himself in the local New Jersey gyms, Erick began accumulating valuable experience in fighting some elite amateurs such as Xander Zayas, Keith Colon and Rashiem Jefferson. Around the gym Erick became known as “El Cañete,” paying homage to his father’s last name.

Perez will return to the ring on October 28 for his second professional fight at super featherweight and looks to shine on the undercard of the highly anticipated main event between, ALEX "EL TORO" VARGAS (13-0 6KO's) vs MATT "SWEET CHILD" CONWAY (23-3 9KO's) at The Paramount.

