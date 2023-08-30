TICKETS FOR THE ZURDO VS. SMITH JR. CRUISERWEIGHT BATTLE TO GO ON SALE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30!

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com, www.StarBoxing.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing, @StarBoxing and @DAZNBoxing. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy, www.facebook.com/StarBoxing and https://www.facebook.com/DAZN. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy, @StarBoxing and @DAZNBoxing. Follow the conversation using #ZurdoSmith
PAST RELEASES:
FORMER WORLD CHAMPS COLLIDE: ZURDO VS SMITH OCTOBER 7 IN LAS VEGAS
CONTACTS:
Jane Murcia, Golden Boy, (310) 871-7525
Tony Palmieri, Star Boxing, [email protected], (718)-823-2000 x103
Fred Mellor, DAZN, [email protected] / +4407818865313
Katharine Sherrer, MGM Resorts International, [email protected]
Source link