ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 49 ENCORE ON YES NETWORK | Star Boxing

White Plains, New York (December 28, 2024) – TONIGHT at 10PM (EST) Star Boxing presents another Encore of Rockin’ Fights 49 on the YES Network . An absolutely thrilling night of boxing will be available for all those that didn’t see it live.

Local Fan-Favorite Wendy ‘Haitian Fire’ Toussaint stepped back into action against a gritty Brian Agustin Arregui. ‘Haitian Fire’ looked sharp in his return home.

Undefeated Super-Welterweight, Micky Scala, made his Star Boxing debut against Luis Caraballo Ramos . The exciting Italian-American prospect went into the fight ranked #24 in the USA, hoping to become the next champ thru the Star Boxing stable. Ramos, from Carolina, Puerto Rico is a tough opponent who has the distinction of having all seven of his victories coming by knockout/TKO.

Brooklyn/Queens own, ‘KING’ David Malul, had the sold-out crowd on their feet, in what was yet another thrilling finish. His RF48 breathtaking Pro-Debut saw one of the most astonishing first round KO’s in history. Watch his second fight on RF49, and decide which knockout was better!

Undefeated Irish-American laborer, Harley Burke, fought a back & forth scrap with Tevin Terrance. Harley is from Yonkers, NY and a local prospect who knows he can’t underestimate, the tough as nails First-Nation Canadian from Quebec. Terrance has fought before at The Paramount, and each fight ended in thrilling split-decision draws. Don’t miss this six-round super middleweight bout from start to finish.

