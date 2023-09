Daniel Dubois’ team sent a formal appeal for last August 26 fight, in which he lost by knockout in 9 rounds against Oleksandr Usyk in Wrocław, Poland.

The WBA, now that it has received a formal appeal from Dubois’ team, will proceed with a review as per the regulations. Any decision made regarding this situation will be made under WBA rules and communicated in a timely and appropriate manner.