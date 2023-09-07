PBC Pays Tribute To Mike Stafford

One of the greatest trainers to emerge from the boxing-rich state of Ohio passed away on September 6 at age 67.

Mike Stafford, one of the finest trainers to emerge from Cincinnati, Ohio, died on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 67.

Over the course of his storied career, Stafford trained a host of fighters, including three world champions he raised from the amateurs to the pros: Adrien Broner, Robert Easter Jr. and Rau’Shee Warren. Stafford was also a fixture on the U.S. amateur boxing scene, working with several U.S. Olympic squads and earning induction to the National Golden Gloves Hall of Fame.

But it was Stafford’s avuncular nature that endeared him to fighters and families who witnessed how he shaped the lives of so many children in Cincinnati, often picking them up and taking them to the gym, making sure they had a warm meal in their stomach and dropping them off after.

“We’re all saddened by his passing,” said Tim Smith, Premier Boxing Champions’ VP of Communications. “He was one of boxing’s good guys and he will be dearly missed by all those who knew him. Boxing lost a piece of its heart with the passing of Mike Stafford. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and all the boxers he has worked with through the years.”