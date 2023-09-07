"Linares First Then I'll Smash Josh Taylor In The Future!" – Jack Catterall





October 21 is fast approaching. Jack Catterall talks at a media day in the build-up to his headline slot against three weight World Champion Jorge Linares in Liverpool. A potential rematch with 140lbs rival Josh Taylor is discussed alongside the current landscape at Super Lightweight.

#CatterallLinares #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.