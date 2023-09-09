“He Isn’t As Big As I Thought He Was” 😳

Do You Still Have A Prediction Contest? I forgot my old account info and had to add the MD onto my screen name. Is there anything that needs done around here to get one started if there... […]

There is no reason why Andy Ruiz Jr... ....should not be lined up to fight Usyk or Fury. Ruiz was the former unified HW Champ. Took AJ to the cleaners on the first go round, and caused AJ... […]

Spence activates rematch clause. What happens in the rematch and what weight class will Crawford stipulate? […]

tim tszyu v brian mendoza october fifteenth timmy wants all the smoke Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F4Q5lMOWkAA2XaK?format=jpg&name=small […]

I can't believe how hard E. Spence Jr's fans are taking this ass whooping? All of these vlogs and blogs are popping up all over the internet pro-Spence. The man was beaten soundly, let it go now. It's boxing and it happens. ... […]

Let's stop being stupid now, fights we need to see! Ok... often from time to time us fans do not call for the obvious fights that people need to see. We get hung up on the Canelo's and Crawford's of... […]

Crawford at 168.. No way. Focus on winning a title at 154. He wants Canelo but is that a reality? […]

Broner and Spence JR... "good fighters" at best! These two guys were never what we built them up to be. Let's just be honest with ourselves. Broner had a limited skill set set up against average... […]

Galal yafai v Tommy Frank Should be coming on now DAZN […]

Andrew Golota in this era. He was tough..and dirty. He had the best of Bowe but ruined it. […]

Dennis McCann v Ionut Baluta Dennis McCann is set to take on Ionut Baluta on Friday 18th August 2023 at York Hall in London. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds in the Super... […]

How confident are you that AJ will beat Wilder? As a percentage how confident are you that AJ will beat Wilder after the Helenius fight? I have always thought that AJ would beat Wilder, in fact... […]