STAR BOXING’S PROSPECTS JAHYAE “GOLDEN CHILD” BROWN AND RAJON “PICASSO” CHANCE LOOK TO MAKE STATEMENT ON THE ZURDO-SMITH UNDERCARD

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (September 15, 2023) – The always-entertaining “Scrappy” John Ramirez (12-0, 8 KOs) will co-headline the Zurdo vs. Smith Jr card with a 10-round, WBA Super Flyweight Final Eliminator fight against Panama City, Panama’s Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs). The winner of the scrap will move on to fight for a world title. The highly anticipated fight night is presented in collaboration with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing and will take place live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and live around the world on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT. World title

Bektemir “The Bully” Melikuziev (12-1, 9 KOs) of Shoimbek, Uzbekistan, who also proudly represents Indio, California, will face Upper Marlboro, Maryland’s Alantez “SlyAza” Fox (28-4-1, 13 KOs). “The Bully” is returning after a successful rematch against boxing veteran Gabriel Rosado in April 2023 that saw him become the WBA Intercontinental Super Middleweight Titleholder which he will defend on October 7. Opening the DAZN broadcast, Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (11-1, 8 KOs) of Carolton, Texas will face a soon-to-be-announced opponent in a six-round cruiserweight fight. Kalkreuth’s last fight in July left fan’s jaws on the floor after a vicious knockout and a backflip to celebrate.

Star Boxing talent is featured heavily in the preliminaries including an eight-round junior middleweight fight featuring, Jahyae “Golden Child” Brown (13-1 9KO’s), who will face off against Youngstown, Ohio’s Victor Toney (7-2-1 6KO’s). Also featured is Star Boxing’s undefeated, New Jersey prospect, Rajon “Picasso” Chance (8-0-1 6KO’s), who will measure up in an eight-round featherweight fight against Orlando Perez Zapata (13-0 9KO’s) of Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic.

On the preliminary undercard, Golden Boy favorites are scheduled to return against soon-to-be announced opponents. Fort Lauderdale’s Eric Tudor (9-0, 6 KOs) will participate in an eight-round super welterweight fight. After an explosive, second round knockout on September 7, recently signed Daniel “Ikaika” Luna (3-0, 3 KOs) will hope to repeat history with a four-round super lightweight fight. Also returning after a jaw-dropping main event in Mexico this past July, Alan “Rey David” Picasso Romero (25-0-1, 14 KOs) will participate in an eight-round super bantamweight fight.

Tickets for Zurdo vs. Smith Jr. are priced at $200, $150, $100 and $50 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.