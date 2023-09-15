War in Koto- Ku – World Boxing Association

Kenshiro Teraji and Hekkie Budler will step into the ring on Monday at the Ariake Arena, in Koto-Ku, Japan, to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) junior flyweight belt and the WBC crown.

The Japanese champion will make a new defense of his title against the South African veteran in a fight that promises to be full of action and excitement due to both fighters’ style.

Teraji will defend his belt for the second time. He defeated Hiroto Kyoguchi last November to win the black and gold belt, which he defended for the first time against Anthony Olascuaga last April.

Budler already knows what it’s like to be world champion and is an experienced fighter who always looks for the fight and has an aggressive style. He knows that he is facing a great opportunity to become champion again and he assured that he has worked hard to surprise the home fighter and win the belt.

The official weigh-in will take place on Sunday, where both need to mark 108 pounds or less to be qualified for the fight. Once this step is completed, they will be ready to step into the ring.

Teraji has a record of 21 wins, 1 loss and 13 knockouts, while Budler has a record of 35 wins, 4 losses and 11 knockouts.



