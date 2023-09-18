Home / Boxing Videos / Shakur Stevenson on Failed Frank Martin Fight, Devin Haney & Predicts #CharloCanelo l The Last Stand

Shakur Stevenson on Failed Frank Martin Fight, Devin Haney & Predicts #CharloCanelo l The Last Stand

SHOWTIME Sports Boxing Videos



Shakur Stevenson joins the Last Stand to talk with Brian on Frank Martin fight not happening, thoughts on Devin Haney, recapping the Errol Spence/Terence Crawford fight, the highly anticipated showdown between Canelo vs Charlo & more!

#shosports #boxing #Thelaststand #shakurstevenson #canelo #showtime

About SHOWTIME Sports

