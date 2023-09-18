Kenshiro defeated Budler with authority and remains as unified champion  – World Boxing Association

Kenshiro Teraji defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Light Flyweight belt for the second time with a technical knockout over Hekkie Budler on Monday.

The Japanese fighter went all out at the Ariake Arena in Koto-Ku to defeat the South African in the ninth round and remain the WBA champion and retained his WBC belt.

As expected, Budler came out all out to put pressure on Teraji and the pace of the fight was frantic with fierce exchanges and good moments for both fighters. The champion got into the challenger’s game and relied on his punching power to chip away at the visitor’s humanity despite taking punishment in the process.

Teraji endured tough moments, knew how to fight on the ropes and in the end managed to take Budler down and bring him to a condition that forced the referee to stop the actions in the final part of the fight.

The champion had another brilliant performance and left his record at 22 wins, 1 loss and 14 knockouts. Budler dropped his record to 35 wins, 5 losses and 11 knockouts.



