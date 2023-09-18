Canelo and GGG's epic first fight ends in draw | The Road to #canelocharlo

On the road to #CaneloCharlo we take a look back at the fights that brought us to undisputed Canelo Alvarez vs undisputed Jermell Charlo.
Canelo and GGG,. It’s a fight that was brewing for years and fans wanted an answer to the question who is a better fighter? The fans got everything they wanted except a clear winner after the two future HOFers battled for 12RDs.
#CaneloCharlo Fight Night & Ticket Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-093023
#CaneloCharlo #CaneloGGG
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions