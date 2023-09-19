MEDIA WORKOUT FOR CURIEL VS. PENNINGTON AND ZEPEDA VS. GESTA

LOS ANGELES, CA (August 29, 2023): Fighters from the Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Curiel vs. Pennington on Thursday, September 7 and the Mexican Independence Weekend’s Zepeda vs. Gesta on September 16 hosted a special media workout to promote their upcoming fights.On Thursday, September 7, Mexican Olympian and current NABF Welterweight Titleholder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (12-0, 10 KOs) will defend his title against Brooklyn, New York’s Courtney “BKNY” Pennington (17-6-3, 7 KOs) in a 10-round main event. In the co-main event, Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (15-1, 11 KOs) will return to the ring for redemption in a 10-round super bantamweight fight against Jerson Ortiz (17-7, 8 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua. Hot prospect and fan-favorite Grant Flores (2-0, 2 KOs) who represents the Coachella Valley with his cousin “Gucci Manny” will participate in a six-round welterweight fight against Jaleik Bogle (4-1-2, 2 KOs) of Tampa, Florida. Victorville’s Daniel Luna (2-0, 2 KOs) will fight Alexander Gutierrez (0-2) of Lake Elsinore in a four-round super featherweight fight. Opening the Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN broadcast, Jorge Chavez (7-0, 5 KOs) of San Diego will participate in a six-round featherweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent. Also on the card, Leonardo Sanchez (5-0, 4 KOs) of Cathedral City will fight in a four-round super featherweight against Luis Perez (8-7, 2 KOs) of Puebla, Mexico. The card will take place live worldwide on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. For the Mexican Independence Weekend on September 16, William “El Camarón” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) will defend his WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title in a 12-round match against Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) live from the Commerce Casino & Hotel. The co-main event will feature Vancouver’s Victor “El Tornado” Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) who is scheduled to defend his WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Title against Mexico City’s Edwin “Pupo” Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round fight. Three-division and five-time world champion Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs) will make her grand 2023 return to U.S. soil and will defend her IBF and WBO Minimumweight World Championship titles against Maria Santizo (11-3, 6 KOs) of Guatemala City, Guatemala. On The Golden Boy Fight Night: Zepeda vs. Gesta Prelims streamed on YouTube and Facebook Watch, Daniel “Junebug” Garcia (6-0, 5 KOs) of Denver, Colorado will fight Guadalajara, Mexico’s Erick “Aidahoe” Benitez (4-4, 1 KO) in a four-round super featherweight match. In a six-round super lightweight fight, Mexicali, Mexico’s Pinpon Reyes (10-0, 5 KOs) will measure up against Roberto Gomez (5-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico City. Doors to The Commerce Casino & Hotel open at 2:30 p.m. PT, The Golden Boy Fight Night: Zepeda vs. Gesta Prelims on YouTube and Facebook Watch begin at 2:30 p.m. PT, and the DAZNbroadcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET. Here is what some of the participants from today’s workout had to say: