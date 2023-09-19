|QUOTES AND PHOTOS
MEDIA WORKOUT FOR CURIEL VS. PENNINGTON AND ZEPEDA VS. GESTA
MEDIA WORKOUT FOR CURIEL VS. PENNINGTON AND ZEPEDA VS. GESTA
Click HERE for Photos Click HERE to Rewatch the Livestream
|LOS ANGELES, CA (August 29, 2023): Fighters from the Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Curiel vs. Pennington on Thursday, September 7 and the Mexican Independence Weekend’s Zepeda vs. Gesta on September 16 hosted a special media workout to promote their upcoming fights.On Thursday, September 7, Mexican Olympian and current NABF Welterweight Titleholder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (12-0, 10 KOs) will defend his title against Brooklyn, New York’s Courtney “BKNY” Pennington (17-6-3, 7 KOs) in a 10-round main event. In the co-main event, Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (15-1, 11 KOs) will return to the ring for redemption in a 10-round super bantamweight fight against Jerson Ortiz (17-7, 8 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua. Hot prospect and fan-favorite Grant Flores (2-0, 2 KOs) who represents the Coachella Valley with his cousin “Gucci Manny” will participate in a six-round welterweight fight against Jaleik Bogle (4-1-2, 2 KOs) of Tampa, Florida. Victorville’s Daniel Luna (2-0, 2 KOs) will fight Alexander Gutierrez (0-2) of Lake Elsinore in a four-round super featherweight fight. Opening the Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN broadcast, Jorge Chavez (7-0, 5 KOs) of San Diego will participate in a six-round featherweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent. Also on the card, Leonardo Sanchez (5-0, 4 KOs) of Cathedral City will fight in a four-round super featherweight against Luis Perez (8-7, 2 KOs) of Puebla, Mexico. The card will take place live worldwide on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. For the Mexican Independence Weekend on September 16, William “El Camarón” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) will defend his WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title in a 12-round match against Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) live from the Commerce Casino & Hotel. The co-main event will feature Vancouver’s Victor “El Tornado” Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) who is scheduled to defend his WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Title against Mexico City’s Edwin “Pupo” Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round fight. Three-division and five-time world champion Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs) will make her grand 2023 return to U.S. soil and will defend her IBF and WBO Minimumweight World Championship titles against Maria Santizo (11-3, 6 KOs) of Guatemala City, Guatemala. On The Golden Boy Fight Night: Zepeda vs. Gesta Prelims streamed on YouTube and Facebook Watch, Daniel “Junebug” Garcia (6-0, 5 KOs) of Denver, Colorado will fight Guadalajara, Mexico’s Erick “Aidahoe” Benitez (4-4, 1 KO) in a four-round super featherweight match. In a six-round super lightweight fight, Mexicali, Mexico’s Pinpon Reyes (10-0, 5 KOs) will measure up against Roberto Gomez (5-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico City. Doors to The Commerce Casino & Hotel open at 2:30 p.m. PT, The Golden Boy Fight Night: Zepeda vs. Gesta Prelims on YouTube and Facebook Watch begin at 2:30 p.m. PT, and the DAZNbroadcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET. Here is what some of the participants from today’s workout had to say:
|RAUL CURIEL, NABF WELTERWEIGHT TITLEHOLDER:“It’s a dream come true to fight on September 7 as the main event. I am now just a couple of steps away from my goal of becoming a world champion. I am going to close this year with a victory, and then look for a chance for a world title.”
|MERCITO GESTA, LIGHTWEIGHT WORLD CONTENDER:“I knew this fight with William “El Camarón” Zepeda was coming. I wanted this fight because he is an up-and-coming fighter in my weight division. I think this how all boxers should do it; not cherry-pick, but the best fighting the best. My family, my team and my newborn son are my biggest motivation. Watch me on September 16!”
|VICTOR MORALES, JR., WBA INTERCONTINENTAL TITLEHOLDER:“I am feeling good to go man. I am working on everything. The last fight against Diego De La Hoya just gave me so much more drive. It gave me the stage to show what I am trying to prove and we just want to keep on excelling at that. I’ve really started to learn the business side of boxing this year, just not the fighter-side of the sport. We’re just excited for this next phase.”
|YOKASTA VALLE, IBF AND WBO MINIMUMWEIGHT CHAMPION:“I celebrated my birthday training hard. I’m thankful to Oscar and Golden Boy for remembering my birthday! I will defend my titles and I’ll be more than ready to take on the biggest challenges in the sport. The fans will fall in love with me when they watch me inside the ring!”
