“I AM THE REAL GYPSY KING! NICK BALL BETTER BE READY!” | Isaac Dogboe WARNS Ball Before Nov 18 Clash

Former world super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe speaks to Dev Sahni ahead of his mouthwatering clash with unbeaten Liverpool featherweight Nick ‘The Wrecking’ Ball on November 18th at the AO Arena, Manchester live on TNT Sports.
The bout will serve as a final eliminator for the WBC World Featherweight Championship.
#BallDogboe #IsaacDogboe #magnificentseven
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact