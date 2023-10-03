Cano and Ochoa ready and on weight to fight on Probox TV night – World Boxing Association

Mexican Pablo Cesar Cano and Puerto Rican Zachary Ochoa will fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America welterweight belt this Wednesday night at the Probox event in Plant City, Florida.

Cano and Ochoa made weight on Tuesday without problems. In the case of the former, he weighed in at 141.6 pounds, while the latter made 141.8, both considerably below the 147-pound limit required by the division.

The bout will be one of the most interesting of the night at the Probox event and will put two experienced opponents face to face looking for a win that will continue to help them advance their careers.

Cano is a 33-year-old punching veteran who has faced big name opponents such as Mauricio Herrera, Jorge Linares, Shane Mosley and Paulie Malignaggi. He will be making his first fight of 2023 and will be looking for a victory that will give him a new regional title.

Ochoa, on the other hand, is not on his best streak as he has two losses in a row. However, they have been against good opponents like Brandun Lee and Juan Jose Velasco but now he needs to get back to winning ways and he will not have an easy challenge against the Mexican.

The fight can be watch live on Probox TV’s YouTube channel and will start around 7:00 p.m. Eastern time in the United States.



