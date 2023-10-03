Wood and Warrington go to war in Sheffield  – World Boxing Association

Leigh Wood will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight belt this Saturday against Josh Warrington at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

The two Britons fight has raised great expectations and will be the headliner of the Matchroom Boxing event in the champion’s hometown.

Wood is coming off a rematch with Mauricio Lara. The Englishman had lost to the Mexican last February by knockout, but in May he faced him again and defeated him by unanimous decision to become champion again.

Warrington has also been world champion and comes from losing by majority decision to Luis Alberto “Venado” Lopez last December. The Leeds native has taken several months off and is now ready to challenge Wood for the black and gold belt.

This Wednesday, there will be a public training session and on Thursday there will be the official press conference. On Friday, both will step on the scales to mark the 126 pounds of the division and once the weight is reached, they will be ready for the fight.

Wood has a record of 27 wins, 3 losses and 16 knockouts, while Warrington has a record of 31 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 8 knockouts.



