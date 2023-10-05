LIVE WEIGH-IN! Ellis Zorro vs Luca D'Ortenzi + Full Undercard!





We’re live from East London for the weigh-in coverage of Ellis Zorro vs Luca D’Ortenzi ahead of their WBO European Cruiserweight Title fight at York Hall this Friday Night. Also weighing in are Masood Abdulah, Marc Leach, Chris Bourke, Karol Itauma & Carl Fail.

You can watch the full card live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:00pm.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact