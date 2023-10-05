Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE WEIGH-IN! Ellis Zorro vs Luca D'Ortenzi + Full Undercard!

LIVE WEIGH-IN! Ellis Zorro vs Luca D'Ortenzi + Full Undercard!

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



We’re live from East London for the weigh-in coverage of Ellis Zorro vs Luca D’Ortenzi ahead of their WBO European Cruiserweight Title fight at York Hall this Friday Night. Also weighing in are Masood Abdulah, Marc Leach, Chris Bourke, Karol Itauma & Carl Fail.

You can watch the full card live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:00pm.

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

