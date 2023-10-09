Home / Press Releases / OFFFICAL ZURDO-SMITH WEIGH IN RESULTS FROM THE COSMOPOLITAN IN LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas, NV (October 6, 2023) — The entire Zurdo-Smith fight card weighed in today at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas ahead of what is slated to be an electric fight night on DAZN tomorrow night (October 7).

Star Boxing fighters are prepared for battle and looked sharp and ready. The official weights are as follows:

10 Round Cruiserweight Main Event:

JOE SMITH JR.: 191.8 lbs.

GILBERTO RAMIREZ: 191.6 lbs.

 

8 Round Super Welterweight Bout:

JAHAYE BROWN: 152.4 lbs

VICTOR TONEY: 156.4 lbs

Zurdo-Smith is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.


