Price beats Coghill to take another step in his career  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 3 hours ago Boxing News

Featherweight prospect Hopey Price scored another career victory over Connor Coghill to retain his World Boxing Association (WBA) continental belt at the Sheffield Arena this weekend. 

The southpaw knocked out his challenger for the belt in round 12 after a bout in which he had to work hard but was able to settle with confidence and show what he is capable of in the ring. 

Price was able to knock Coghill down once in the sixth round, again in the eleventh round and twice more in the final round to complete a great win and continue his path to a future title shot. 

Price’s record now stands at 12 wins, no losses and 5 knockouts. In Coghill’s case, he lost his undefeated record and now has 14 wins, 1 loss and 1 knockout.



