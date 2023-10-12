Huni-Tabiti in Cancun for WBA International Belt  – World Boxing Association

Justis Huni and Andrew Tabiti will fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) international heavyweight belt on October 28th at the Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico.

Both heavyweights will have the opportunity to compete in a great fight for the regional belt of the pioneer organization and the winner will make a great professional leap in his career.

The 24-year-old Australian Huni has been a professional since 2020 and has faced several undefeated opponents whom he has managed to defeat. For that reason, he has earned this opportunity and wants to keep his streak going to keep growing.

For his part, veteran Andrew Tabiti arrives with three consecutive victories and will be making his second fight at heavyweight after having had an extensive participation in the cruiserweight category. The Chicago native wants to position himself in this new division and beat a younger and undefeated opponent.

Huni has 7 wins, no losses and 4 knockouts, while Taniti comes in with 20 wins, 1 loss and 16 knockouts.



