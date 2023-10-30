ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 45 OFFICIAL WEIGH IN RESULTS

HUNTINGTON, NEW YORK (October 27, 2023) — As Star Boxing gears up for its 45th edition of “Rockin’ Fights” tomorrow night at The Pollstar #1 Club venue in the world, The Paramount, all twelve fighters weighed in this afternoon at Title Boxing Club Syosset. Click HERE to see the fighters face off. The official weights, for what is expected to be a thrilling night of fights, were as follows:

8 Round WBA Continental America’s Super Lightweight Title Main Event

ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS: 139.4 lbs

JULIO “EL PANTERA” ROSA: 138.2 lbs

8 Round WBA Continental America’s Super Welterweight Title Co-Main

WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT: 153.4 lbs

JERMONE “QUADRUPLE J” JONES: 152 lbs

4 Round Super Featherweight Bout

ERICK “EL CANETE” PEREZ: 129.2 lbs

KESLAIRE “THE X MAN” EXAVIER: 128.8 lbs

4 Round Light Heavyweight Bout

LOUIS “IL MARTELLO” MAIETTA: 170 lbs

FRANK “MAGIC” MONACO: 169.4 lbs

4 Round Super Featherweight Bout

DOMINIC BREEN: 131.4

“GI” JOE ELZEY: 128 lbs

4 Round Cruiserweight Bout

EMMANUEL ETIENNE: 184.2

OLUWALE “HOLY WAR ANGEL” BAMGBOSE: 183.2

Tune in to “Rockin’ Fights” 45 tomorrow night on www.StarBoxing.TV and Swerve Combat at 7:30PM ET.

ABOUT ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 45

Vargas-Rosa is promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

The six fight card features local talent that includes:

Undefeated super lightweight ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (13-0 5 KO’s, Bellport, NY) vs JULIO “EL PANTERA” ROSA (8-3 4 KO’s, Orlando, FL) in an 8 round WBA Continental USA Championship bout.

In the co-main event, WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (14-2 6KO’s) takes on JERMONE “QUADRUPLE J” JONES JR. (7-1 6KO’S) of Phoenix, AZ in an 8-round super welterweight bout.

Undercard:

EMMANUEL ETIENNE of Uniondale, NY (4-1 2KO’s) will go toe to toe in a grudge rematch with former UFC fighter, turned professional boxer, OLUWALE “HOLY WAR ANGEL” BAMGBOSE (Bronx, NY 0-1) over 4 rounds at cruiserweight;

LOUIS “IL MARTELLO” MAIETTA (Bronx, NY, 3-3) looks to continue his win streak when he fights Glen Cove, NY’s FRANKIE “MAGIC” MONACO (pro debut).

Mexican warrior, ERICK “EL CANETE” PEREZ (1-0 1KO) retuning to The Paramount against pro debut KESLAIRE EXAVIER of Las Vegas, NV,

DOM BREEN (Staten Island, NY 0-2) against JOSEPH ELZEY (Bronx, NY, pro debut).