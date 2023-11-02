Charlo vs Benavidez Jr. Fight Preview: November 25, 2023 | PBC on Showtime PPV

Undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo will battle exciting contender Jose Benavidez Jr. in a 10-round non-title WBC special event in the co-main event of a stacked SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Saturday, November 25 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
