UNIFIED IBF AND WBO MINIMUMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION YOKASTA VALLE TO DEFEND TITLES AGAINST FORMER TWO-TIME WORLD CHAMPION ANABEL ORTIZ AS GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT ON DAZN MAIN EVENT 

CARTAGO, COSTA RICA (October 13, 2023) – Unified IBF and WBO Minimumweight World Champion Yokasta "Yoka" Valle (29-2, 9 KOs) will return to her home country of Costa Rica to defend her world titles against former two-time World Champion of Mexico City, Anabel "Avispa" Ortiz (33-5, 4 KOs) in a 10-round match. The world championship event is scheduled to headline the Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show on Saturday, November 4, live from the Polideportivo de Cartago in Costa Rica and broadcast on DAZN. In a quick turnaround, Yokasta Valle will be returning to the ring after a well-fought unanimous decision victory against Maria Santizo last September 16. Valle has made eight successful defenses of her IBF belt and her fight against Ortiz will mark her third defense as a unified champion. "I feel extremely happy to defend my titles again in my home country of Costa Rica with my people who I know are anxiously waiting for my return to fight," said Yokasta Valle. "To know that I will hear them scream 'Yoka! Yoka! Yoka!' motivates me even more. This fight will not be the exception, especially fighting against a Mexican boxer who will enter the ring aggressively. Anabel Ortiz is a great fighter who I highly respect. I've been waiting to fight her for years, she is a former world champion with a lot of experience, she has defended her titles many times, and she has the desire to become World Champion yet again. I am ready for November 4!" Former Champion Anabel Ortiz held the WBA World Minimumweight World Title several years and made 12 successful title defenses. She was last seen in October 2022 also against Maria Santizo on a Golden Boy Fight Night card. "I am really happy to fight in another country, Costa Rica, the home of a highly respected World Champion," said Anabel Ortiz. "I was surprised and full of enthusiasm when I received the news that I would be fighting Yokasta. It's been a year since I've been able to fight, and there's nothing more motivating than knowing you have an opportunity to fight a world championship." More information on the undercard will be announced in the coming weeks. ###Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN is presented by Golden Boy Promotions.