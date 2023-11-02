ZURDO RAMIREZ MAKES A STATEMENT WITH VICTORY IN A DO-OR-DIE CRUISERWEIGHT SLUGFEST AGAINST JOE “COMMON MAN” SMITH JR. IN WBA CRUISERWEIGHT ELIMINATOR FIGHT 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (October 7, 2023) – In a cruiserweight slugfest that featured a back-and-forth of atomic punches that sent shockwaves through Las Vegas, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico defeated Joe “Common Man” Smith Jr. (28-5, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York in a 10-round WBA Cruiserweight Eliminator match. The 10-round fight was action-packed as the two, newly minted cruiserweights showed off their power in their new division, Zurdo ultimately proving to himself and to the world that he still has what it takes to become World Champion. The judges scored the card 99-91, 99-91 and 99-91. The fight night was presented in collaboration with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing and took place live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and live around the world on DAZN. “This is a new beginning for me,” said Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. “I came back stronger, faster and I came forward. I was a lot smarter in the ring. I think it was a great performance for me. I don’t have anything to say except thank you, Joe Smith, I think he’s a great fighter and tough opponent. I wish him all the best. We had to take care of business in the ring. I felt like I was ahead on the cards. I never took any chances because he has heavy hands and brings a lot of heat to the ring.” In the co-main event feature, Bektemir “The Bully” Melikuziev (13-1, 10 KOs) of Shoimbek, Uzbekistan and adopted by Indio, Calfornia, successfully defended his WBA Intercontinental Super Middleweight Title via fourth-round stoppage against Upper Marlboro, Maryland’s Alantez “SlyAza” Fox (28-5-1, 13 KOs). Scheduled for 10-rounds, “The Bully” was able to push through a cut left eye caused by a punch in the third round, and secured the TKO at 2:44 in the fourth round. “I learned my lesson [on avenging the loss against Gabriel Rosado],” said Bektemir Melikuziev. “This was the most awkward fighter at 168 I’ve fought. I want to fight everyone at 168. If you don’t want to fight, get out of the way!”In a spectacular first-round knockout victory, Darius “DFG” Fulghum (8-0, 8 KOs) defeated Alan Campa (18-9, 12 KOs) of Guaymas, Mexico in a light heavyweight fight scheduled for eight-rounds. Fulghum delivered a tough punch to Campa’s liver, sending him to the mat unable to get back up at 2:58. “Statement made,” said Darius Fulghum. “I’m Golden Boy’s next superstar.” Opening the broadcast, Jose Sanchez (14-3-1, 4 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico handed Fort Lauderdale’s Eric Tudor (9-1, 6 KOs) his first loss in an eight-round super welterweight match that went the distance. The judges scored the fight 74-78, 75-77, and 75-77. At the top of the preliminary card, Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (12-1, 9 KOs) of Carollton, Texas added another knockout to his record with a victory against Aaron “Ghozt Mas” Casper (7-5-2, 5 KOs) of Augusta, Georgia. Scheduled for eight rounds of cruiserweight action, “Sweet T” sent Casper to the mat twice in the fight, once in the third and then in the fifth. Casper retired in the corner at the conclusion of the fifth round on the advice of his corner. In an another upset win, Erick Benitez (5-5, 1 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico handed young prospect Daniel “Ikaika” Luna (3-1, 3 KOs) his first loss in a four-round lightweight fight that went the distance. The aggressive Benitez earned the unanimous decision victory with scores of 36-40, 36-40 and 37-39. Opening the preliminary fights with an eight-round junior middleweight fight that went the distance, Youngstown, Ohio’s Victor Toney (8-2-1 6 KOs) pulled the upset against Star Boxing’s Jahyae “Golden Child Brown (13-2, 9KOs). The judges awarded the majority decision to Toney with scores of 75-77, 76-76, and 75-77.