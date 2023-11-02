HOUSTON PRESS CONFERENCE MEGA EVENT TO TAKE PLACE AT TOYOTA CENTER ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2
HOUSTON, TEXAS (October 25, 2023) – International superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) and knockout artist Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) of Parral, Mexico hosted a press conference today ahead of their 12-round, super lightweight collision. The fight will take place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, December 2 and is presented in association with Cancun Boxing. The event will be broadcasted worldwide on DAZN as part of your subscription.Tickets for Garcia vs. Duarte went on sale today and are priced at $500, $350, $250, $150, $100 and $50 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at ToyotaCenter.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.Here is what today’s participants had to say:
RYAN GARCIA, INTERNATIONAL BOXING STAR AND SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT CONTENDER:“You know, Oscar is a tough opponent, a knockout artist, so I have to be prepared, you know, refresh after my last fight. I’ve been training with Derek and have been learning a lot and building. At this new weight I feel more confident, just stronger and just more aware.””If I expect to become a champion, I can’t take easy fights and think that’s going get me there. So, I knew that Oscar was a challenge. He’s fast. He’s strong. He’s got good timing. So it just made sense for me, you know, this fight, to show what I could do to prepare me for the bigger fights.””I know the city’s gonna show out because you know, Houston! So much love out here!”
OSCAR DUARTE, SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT CONTENDER: “I’m happy and very excited to be here. I am thankful for this opportunity. I’m ready. I’m living in my best moment. I’m thankful for my team, my family and come December 2, I’m going to shine. It’s going to be a great fight and I’m going to make Chihuahua and Mexico proud.””Come December 2, I’m going to win and I’m going to be the next idol in Mexican boxing with the preparation that I am doing. I have a big rival in front of me, I have an incredible team behind me. They are my strength, and I am ready for the big challenges ahead of me. This is my best moment for me not only physically but mentally too.”
OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GOLDEN BOY:“Ryan doesn’t shy away from anything and I mean, you take a look at Oscar Duarte, and he’s a very, very tough knockout artist. And so the fact that Ryan Garcia picked him as as his comeback fight tells you everything about Ryan Garcia. He’s ready. He wants to make a huge statement. He wants to come back and be world champion.””Ryan has a champion’s attitude. That’s exactly what he has. And a lot of people in the boxing industry were very surprised because Oscar Duarte is coming off an 11-fight knockout streak. His trainer has been doing wonders and you know, he can’t wait to showcase and so I believe that Ryan Garcia will will will bring his best, and Oscar Duarte will bring his best, and all the fans here in Houston will bring will bring the best energy and hype around this fight.”
DERRICK JAMES, FORMER TWO-TIME TRAINER OF THE YEAR:“I’m happy to be in Texas and back in Houston. I love Houston. I think that it’s going to be a spectacular night of boxing. Ryan and I are getting along pretty good in training camp and everything is meshing. This is a day by day process. We keep getting better and better and better. So I’m looking for a great night of fights.”
PEPE GOMEZ, CHAIRMAN OF CANCUN BOXING:“I am very happy to be here. This is a very important fight for Cancun boxing, for Mexico, for Oscar Duarte and our team. We need the best fights for this sport. Thank you Oscar De La Hoya for making this happen.”
Garcia vs. Duarte is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand. About Toyota Center:Since opening in October 2003, Toyota Center has set a new standard for sports and entertainment, becoming one of the premier live entertainment venues in the nation. Laid over the span of six city blocks, Toyota Center is home to the NBA's Houston Rockets. Toyota Center also plays host to the nation's top concerts and touring shows. The arena's playing surface is set nearly 32-feet below street level giving Toyota Center the largest lower level of any arena in the nation. Coupled with the exclusive Lexus Lounge and trendy Sire Spirits Social Club, Toyota Center offers something for everyone making it the hottest spot for sports and entertainment in Houston. For more information, visit ToyotaCenter.com.
