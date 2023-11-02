Alberto Palmetta wins WBA Continental Americas Welterweight title – World Boxing Association

The Argentinean fighter Alberto “Beto” Palmetta defeated the North American fighter Janelson Figueroa Bocachica by unanimous points in Plant City, Florida and won the World Boxing Association Continental Americas Welterweight belt.

In a bout of good sporting competitiveness between two technical boxers, the pressure, aggressiveness and constant momentum prevailed in front of the judges who gave final scorecards of 97-93 and two 96-94.

Janelson Figueroa put the Argentine in trouble with the good use of his superior stature and long arms, keeping the distance, giving the battle from the periphery and even managed to hit good combinations for the last round. However, Palmetta had the knockout in his favor with precision punching and a consistent fight plan that led him to victory.

The Albiceleste fighter returned to victory on American soil in a good test in the ring and extended his record to 20 wins with 14 quick finishes and only 2 losses.



