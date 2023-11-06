STAR BOXING’S “ROCKIN’ FIGHTS” 45 WILL RE-AIR ON SWERVE.TV – FREE – THIS SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH AT 9PM ET

Huntington, New York (November 4, 2023) — Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing is pleased to announce that the October 28th “Rockin’ Fights” 45 card will re-air on Sunday, November 2, 2023 on Swerve.TV for FREE at 9PM ET.

“Rockin’ Fights” 45 had everything you could ask for as a boxing fan. Fast paced exchanges, come back wins, knockdowns and knockouts! Tune into the action as Star Boxing’s commentary team of Curran Bhatia and the All-American, Nick Garone call the WBA Continental Doubleheader from The Paramount, along with the entire thrilling six fight card!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH ON SWERVE.TV

ABOUT ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 45

Vargas-Rosa is promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

The six fight card features local talent that includes:

Undefeated super lightweight ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (13-0 5 KO’s, Bellport, NY) vs JULIO “EL PANTERA” ROSA (8-3 4 KO’s, Orlando, FL) in an 8 round WBA Continental USA Championship bout.

In the co-main event, WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (14-2 6KO’s) takes on JERMONE “QUADRUPLE J” JONES JR. (7-1 6KO’S) of Phoenix, AZ in an 8-round super welterweight bout.

Undercard:

EMMANUEL ETIENNE of Uniondale, NY (4-1 2KO’s) will go toe to toe in a grudge rematch with former UFC fighter, turned professional boxer, OLUWALE “HOLY WAR ANGEL” BAMGBOSE (Bronx, NY 0-1) over 4 rounds at cruiserweight;

LOUIS “IL MARTELLO” MAIETTA (Bronx, NY, 3-3) looks to continue his win streak when he fights Glen Cove, NY’s FRANKIE “MAGIC” MONACO (pro debut).

Mexican warrior, ERICK “EL CANETE” PEREZ (1-0 1KO) retuning to The Paramount against pro debut KESLAIRE EXAVIER of Las Vegas, NV,

DOM BREEN (Staten Island, NY 0-2) against JOSEPH ELZEY (Bronx, NY, pro debut).