Ramla Ali WBA 122 lbs. International Champion – World Boxing Association

Ramla Ali won a unanimous decision over Julisssa Alejandra Guzman in a rematch to win the World Boxing Association International super bantamweight title at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco, on Saturday.

In the first contest, which took place in June of this year, Guzman had won this belt when she defeated the Somali boxer by knockout. On that occasion, the aggressiveness of the Mexican outweighed Ali.

But this Saturday in a new scenario, Ramla showed a new version, with defensive solidity especially in her blocking and keeping a precise technique based on counter-punching that opened the way to victory after ten rounds. The three judges declared cards of 96-94.

Guzman, No. 2 rated contender, remained in the same style that characterizes her as a warrior, but Ali was no longer unprepared.

An important achievement for the 34-year-old Somali-born boxer who, after an amateur career that took her to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, seeks to be part of the world’s great women in boxing. Now her record stands at 9 wins, 2 of which have been by knockout and only 1 loss.



