Recovered & Ready: Shabaz Masoud Vows To 'Do A Job' On Jose Sanmartin





Following illness on the day of the weigh in for his proposed fight against Jose Sanmartin on the undercard of Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares, Shabaz Masoud now gets his shot in the main event slot in Newcastle against the same opponent just a few weeks on .We speak to ‘The Maverick’ and coach Ben Davison about Shabaz’s recovery and the route towards World honours.

#MasoudSanmartin #Boxing #BenDavison

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.