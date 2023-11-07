GONZALEZ AND BASANTA TO SHINE IN THE “WBA FUTURE” – World Boxing Association

The Guairean Algerbis Gonzalez returns to action this Saturday, to face the Bolivarian Jhonnatan Basanta, in the second edition of the “WBA Future Venezuela”, to be staged at the Yesterday Recreational Center of Turmero.

Gonzalez, 22 years old (6-2), made his debut in the WBA Future last September with a superb knockout over Jose Hernandez from Zulia. Now, he hopes to shine against a tough opponent like Basanta (1-4) in a super lightweight fight.

The second delivery of the development program run by the World Boxing Association in the country, will offer a confrontation between the pupils of the boxing schools of former world champion Felix Machado, and former universal title contender Gustavo Vera.

Geremi Vera, son of the latter, has started his professional career with three straight wins at 112 pounds. On Saturday he will face Billy Prado, looking to preserve his undefeated record.

Great expectations are generated by the confrontation of the double national youth champion, Darly Perozo, who will make her debut in professional boxing against Yeraldin Liendo.

Jefree Gutierrez, pupil of Felix Machado, will challenge the sensational Gleyber “Canelito” Maia, who offered a great exhibition in the September Future.

The WBA Future Venezuela will offer eight professional bouts endorsed by the Professional Boxing Commission. There will also be at least four amateur fights.

This program aims to be a development platform for boxers who are starting their steps in the professional sport.

In the first edition of the “WBA Future” held in September, the promising 22 year old José “Cañón” Aray (4-1), from Guariqueño, was the great protagonist, dispatching Josmer Franco (4-8) from Merida by knockout.

Former WBA world champions Leo “Torito” Gamez, David Grimán, Eloy Rojas, Eva Guzmán and Johan Pérez are expected to be present.

The WBA Future Venezuela is part of the calendar of events of this WBA program that are already taking place in Colombia, Panama, Andorra, and soon in Argentina and Nicaragua.



