Davies-Barroso will fight on Dec. 2  – World Boxing Association

Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso will square off for the interim World Boxing Association (WBA) super lightweight title on December 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The bout is official and will be part of the Golden Boy Promotions event, which will mark the return of Ryan Garcia to face Oscar Duarte in the main event of the night.

Davies and Barroso were called to fight by the pioneer organization’s championship committee once the injury of champion Rolando Romero, who was put on recess, was announced.

The British is the mandatory challenger of the category and will have a great opportunity to become world champion in this presentation in the United States.

The Venezuelan is coming off a loss to Romero in which the fight was stopped when he looked like he could go on and had knocked his opponent down in the opening rounds. The southpaw is a big payer who will be looking to capitalize this time around and has power on his side.

Davies has a record of 25 wins, 2 losses and 18 knockouts while Barroso has 24 wins, 4 losses, 2 draws and 22 knockouts.



