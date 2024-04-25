Ferreira: Winning a World Title & Olympic Gold In The Same Year Would Be Extraordinary

Beatriz Ferreira insists she is ready to ‘seize the moment’ this Saturday at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool and kickstart a monumental 2024 by winning the IBF World Lightweight Championship.

The decorated Brazilian superstar is primed to win gold at this summer’s Paris Olympics, with many tipping her to better her silver medal heroics from Tokyo 2020.

And in what would be a historic feat, the unbeaten Sao Paulo native (4-0, 2 KOs) believes she will secure her first major professional title when she challenges Yanina del Carmen Lescano for the vacant IBF belt, live worldwide on DAZN.

“I’m living the dream, you know,” said ’The Beast’ speaking to Matchroom Boxing. “To tell the truth I never dreamed of being in professional boxing. But once I accepted this challenge, as someone driven by challenges, I just love fighting and I’m really enjoying fighting as a professional.

“I feel at home and am having a lot of fun. The prospect of winning a belt and an Olympic medal in the same year is extraordinary. I’m feeling so much energy and I’m delighted to be here.”

With a huge South American contingent in the North-West, Ferreira already feels right at home on Merseyside where on Wednesday night she was a special guest at a local Capoeira For All session, surprising a group of local children, in partnership with Matchroom in the Community.

Now she wants to go one further and inspire the local children by claiming her first World Title on UK soil – in what she assures will be the “first of many”.

Ferreira said: “I will seize the opportunity and become World Champion here in Liverpool. What the World Title means to me, it’s absolutely massive. I like making history, so why not be a World Champion as a professional as well, as I’m already a two-time World Champion as an amateur.

“As I always say, I’m living a dream. It’s a dream that comes from a lot of hard work. But it’s not just my dream, it’s the whole team’s and a lot of people who believe in my potential. Now as a professional I’m going to enjoy collecting belts. So prepare yourselves for a lot of belts.”

With her Paris mission still to come, Ferriera is fully focused on the job in hand against a tough Argentine opponent in Lescano (14-3-0, 3 KOs) whom she hopes to deliver a knockout performance against.

“Facing great opponents is where I’m heading, one step at a time,” she added.

“With every fight as a professional I’m feeling better and more comfortable. I’ve still got a lot to learn. I have a lot of Olympic experience and am gradually gaining experience as a professional.

“I’m obviously so looking forward to facing the best fighters in my division because I want to be the best of them all as well. It’s going to be a huge challenge and I can’t wait to face them with no fear at all. I’m always ready here.

“The way I see myself becoming World Champion is as follows… we have a strategy: We have strategies A, B and C. And of course we want to put on a good performance up there. I am ready to fight ten rounds like I start the first round, with high intensity.

“My fights don’t disappoint, I’m getting better and better. I believe that it will be a good fight and a great spectacle, God-willing, I’ll be blessed and win with a knockout, that would be sensational.

“But no cuts this time, my face is fine as it is!”

Ferreira vs. Lescano is part of a huge night of boxing in Liverpool; Liverpool Bantamweight Peter McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs) looks to get back to winning ways against former British Champion Marc Leach (18-3-1, 4 KOs), Rotherham Super-Welterweight talent Junaid Bostan (8-0, 6 KOs) faces Southminster’s Jack Martin (9-1, 4 KOs) in a Final Eliminator for the English Title – with the Commonwealth Silver Title also on the line; Liverpool Middleweight Ste Clarke (2-0, 1 KO) gets a quick return to action following his win on the Gill-Barrett undercard; there’s also action for Eltham Super-Flyweight prospect Maiseyrose Courtney (5-0), Matchroom’s latest Featherweight signing Joe McGrail (9-0, 5 KOs), Walsall Flyweight pro debutant Hamza Uddin and Liverpool Lightweight Frankie Stringer (6-0).