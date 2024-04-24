Home / Boxing News / Mario Barrios, Canelo’s Greatest Accomplishment

Mario Barrios, Canelo's Greatest Accomplishment

By PBC Editor

The Interim WBC Welterweight Champion joins the show ahead of his title defense against Fabian Maidana on the Canelo-Munguia PBC PPV card Saturday, May 4, in Las Vegas.

Ugas vs Barrios HIGHLIGHTS: September 30, 2023 | PBC on Showtime PPV

This week on The PBC Podcast, Interim WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios breaks down his upcoming showdown versus Fabian Maidana Saturday, May 4, in the co-main event of the Canelo Alvarez-Jaime Munguia PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT), live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Barrios also talks about settling in at welterweight, how he’s improved with the help of his team and what he has planned for 2024. Also, a preliminary look at the stacked June 15 PBC Pay-Per-View featuring Gervonta “Tank” Davis against Frank “The Ghost” Martin and David “El Munstruo” Benavidez battling Oleksandr Gvozdyk. And in this week’s Toe to Toe segment, a look at Canelo’s Greatest Accomplishment. 

For a closer look at Mario Barrios, check out his fighter page. 

The PBC Podcast is a weekly boxing show featuring timely analysis and interviews with the sport’s biggest figures. The show is published every Wednesday on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets. Alternatively, listeners can find The PBC Podcast on the PBC website at www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast.




