Ting Chan won the WBA Asia belt in Bangkok  – World Boxing Association

Hin- Ting Chan won the WBA Asia light flyweight belt by defeating Wisuta Sririttidet on Thursday during their bout held at the SpacePlus Bangkok Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Hong Kong native defeated the home fighter by unanimous decision after 10 thrilling rounds in an arena that has become a recurring event in WBA Asia events and where good fighters from this continent have stepped into the ring.

Ting Chan, 32 years old, debuted last year as a professional and has been growing with good projection. This victory allows her to become regional champion and has a great merit to do it as a visitor against a younger fighter.

Now her record is 6 wins, no losses and 2 knockouts. For her part, Sririttidet left her record at 6 wins, 3 setbacks and 4 knockouts.



