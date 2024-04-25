Cardenas retained his WBA Continental Latin America belt in Plan City  – World Boxing Association

Ramon Cardenas retained his Super Bantamweight World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Latin America belt with a victory by KO9 over Jesus Ramirez this Wednesday night during their bout at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

The American had a difficult fight that he was able to solve before the end to take a great victory and continue as regional champion of the pioneer organization.

At the time of Cardenas’ victory, the scorecards were 77-75, 76-76 and 75-77, which shows the parity that there was during the confrontation and the possibilities of both fighters in the main bout of the night.

However, Cardenas was more solid in the final part and ended the fight in a great show of physical strength and gallantry.

The regional champion now has a record of 25 wins, 1 loss and 14 knockouts, while Ramirez has a record of 22 wins, 3 losses, 3 draws and 16 knockouts.



