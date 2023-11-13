Zulia’s Geremi Vera’s knockout in the WBA Future of Venezuelan Boxing – World Boxing Association

The young native of the state of Zulia, Venezuela, Geremi Vera, took the spotlight this weekend in the second edition of the WBA Future of Venezuelan Boxing, which was held at the Centro Recreacional Yesterday, Turmero, Aragua.

Under the supervision of Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Vera (4-0 / 2 KO), only 18 years old, won by knockout in the second round against his compatriot, Billy Prado (0-2). The Zulian extended his undefeated record with the aggressiveness that characterizes him in conjunction with outstanding technical aspects and doing great damage to his opponent in the soft areas.

For his part, the maximum representative of the pioneer organization, Gilbero Mendoza, said he was happy to develop this event, which began in Colombia, then moved to Panama and now landed on Venezuelan soil. He also assured that several WBA projects are envisioned to contribute to the growth of boxing in Venezuela.

It couldn’t be more emotional to return to the land where you grew up, it brings back many memories to see this ring where multiple world champions have emerged. He also added ¨We are in conversation with the Boxing Commission with many ideas, among them the development league, the objective is to improve this type of projects each time ¨, declared Mendoza.

A duel that caused a lot of talk, was the victory of Gleybert Maia just 2 minutes into the first round against the debutant of Bolivar, Jefree Gutierrez. Canelito (2-0 / 1 KO), 20 years old, extends his good start in professionalism. It is worth mentioning that his career in professional boxing began in the first edition of the WBA Future of Venezuelan Boxing.

In the women’s division, Darly Perozo (1-0), born in Barquisimeto, won in a fight she dominated from start to finish against Yeraldin Liendo (0-1-1), who got her first defeat. Meanwhile, Algerbis Gonzalez (6-2) won by knockout after 10 seconds of the second round against Jonathan Basanta (1-5).

The most talked about fight of the night was the draw between Jeiber Sánchez (1-0-1) and Bernabé Galíndez (2-0-1). The two fighters managed to defend their unbeaten record in a fight scheduled for four rounds, with constant exchanges of blows, a lot of intensity and great physical wear and tear.



