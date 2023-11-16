"My Goal Is Undisputed" – Dmitry Bivol On Lyndon Arthur & Beterbiev Vs Smith





WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol outlines his ambition to collect all the 175lbs belts but admits he is fully focused on December 23’s test against Lyndon Arthur in Saudi Arabia.

#BivolArthur #DayOfReckoning #RiyadhSeason

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.