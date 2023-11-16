Home / Boxing News / Justin Pauldo won the WBA North American continental belt  – World Boxing Association

Orlando’s Justin Pauldo defeated Jerry Perez at the beginning of the fourth round in an excellent performance to win the World Boxing Association’s North American Continental regional title on Wednesday night in Plant City, Florida.

With a clear and forceful rhythm of actions, Pauldo displayed his technical skills loaded with power and was leading Perez to the helplessness of responses. 

During the third round, in the middle of a continuity of combinations that put Perez against the ropes, an uppercut by Pauldo produced a bloody nose on Perez that marked the beginning of the denouement. 

Before the start of the fourth round, it was announced from Perez’s corner that it would not continue and thus Pauldo was left with a black and gold belt.

The 29-year-old fighter, nicknamed “The Million Dollar Man,” increased his record to 17 wins with 8 knockouts and 1 loss.



