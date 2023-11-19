"I WANT THE BRITISH TITLE!" | Solomon Dacres Looks To Add To His Belt Collection After Title Defence

Solomon Dacres gives his thoughts on his Queensberry & TNT Sports debut against Michael Webster while also laying down the challenge to British Heavyweight Champion Fabio Wardley for 2024.
