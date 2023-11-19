Home / Boxing Videos / "I WANT THE BRITISH TITLE!" | Solomon Dacres Looks To Add To His Belt Collection After Title Defence

"I WANT THE BRITISH TITLE!" | Solomon Dacres Looks To Add To His Belt Collection After Title Defence

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



Solomon Dacres gives his thoughts on his Queensberry & TNT Sports debut against Michael Webster while also laying down the challenge to British Heavyweight Champion Fabio Wardley for 2024.

#magnificent7 | #DacresWebster | Live on TNT Sports

