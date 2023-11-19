Getting To Know: Jermall Charlo

The undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion talks about life outside the ring as he prepares to face the dangerous Jose Benavidez Jr. Saturday, November 25, in Las Vegas, live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

The return is here. This Saturday, November 25, undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo will end a 30-month layoff when he faces dangerous former interim world champion Jose Benavidez Jr. at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT).

The 33-year-old Charlo is known as a fierce boxer-puncher, comfortable boxing at a distance or slugging in close quarters. Few, however, truly understand Jermall Charlo outside the ring. Here’s a closer look at one of boxing’s finest fighters:

You moved to Houston when you were eight years old. What do you remember about growing up in Louisiana before that?

I was raised and grew up in Alief, Louisiana. Cajun! We got out of a hard life there and moved to Houston. Boxing wasn’t everywhere in Louisiana like it was in Houston.

Some things I got from growing up in Louisiana was being super family-oriented and learning about my roots and nature.

What would you say is your favorite childhood memory and what was childhood like?

Meeting Kobe Bryant was one of my favorite childhood memories.

My childhood was sort of up and down. When I started focusing more on boxing, I was moving around a lot and I started to focus more on boxing. Boxing was one of the main sources of my life. I got a chance to see the world and travel, fighting in national tournaments. I’ve been boxing all my team. So, most of my memories are connected to boxing.

Who or what is your motivation in life, especially when it comes to boxing?

When it comes to boxing, it’s definitely my family, my kids. I mean, I’ve been motivated by a couple things but more so my health and my family.

How do you respond to criticism or certain negativity?

How I respond? I show them. I prove them wrong.

During this camp, what is your daily routine like?

I just live a regular life, real chill. I’ll cook and eat, hang out, and relax. Just live a regular life, basically. I’m not letting a fight deter me from being a happy person and having a regular life. Just remaining happy and humble.

Who is your favorite music artist to listen to while training?

I like to listen to Chris Brown when I’m training. He’s one of my good friends. He steadily drops new music and he’s just an inspiration to me.

What is one fashion trend you’d like to bring back?

Honestly, I would have to bring back Girbaud’s. You probably don’t know what those are.

If you had superpowers, which one would you have?

If I had superpowers, I’d be a shield. I can block out anything in the world and I can protect people too.

Name the place or country you want to travel to.

I’ve always wanted to travel to Barcelona in Spain.

Any favorite places that you’ve been to?

I’ve been to a few places around the world but traveling to Aruba was my favorite.

What’s the biggest life lesson you’ve learned?

The biggest life lesson I’ve learned is to not take things for granted. To be patient too.

