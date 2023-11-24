David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade: Opposites Attack

An intriguing clash of styles makes for one of the best matchups of 2023 when undefeated, two-time world champions David Benavidez & Demetrius Andrade meet Saturday night on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

This Saturday, November 25, live from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, undefeated David “El Monstruo” Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) defends his Interim WBC Super Middleweight World Title against unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) atop a SHOWTIME PPV in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) will feature undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo against former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. in a 10-round non-title co-main event. Also on the card, all-action IBF 140-pound world champion Subriel Matias faces unbeaten mandatory challenger Shohjahon Ergashev. Opening up the Pay-Per-View, WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Hector Garcia takes on top-rated mandatory challenger Lamont Roach.

The Story

Benavidez vs. Andrade is a clash of unique talents and stylistic opposites who share the distinction of being wildly avoided by their high-end peers.

The 26-year-old Benavidez has built a reputation as one of the best offensive fighters in the game, with 23 of 27 victories – and six of his last seven – coming inside the distance. The Phoenix native, who now lives and trains out of Seattle, grew up in the sport, working under the guidance of his father and trainer Jose Benavidez Sr. and older brother Jose Jr. He turned pro at 16 and, in 2017, at just 20 years of age, became the youngest fighter to ever win a super middleweight world title when he beat Ronald Gavril for the vacant WBC belt.

This past March, Benavidez posted arguably the high-water mark victory of his career when he battered longtime rival and former world champ Caleb Plant over twelve rounds en route to a unanimous decision.

Andrade, a 2008 U.S. Olympian, has also established himself as one of the very best. The crafty southpaw from Providence, Rhode Island has made his mark as one of the better boxers in the game and one who rarely even loses a round. The 35-year-old won his first world title back in 2013 when he bested Vanes Martirosyan for the vacant WBO 154-pound belt. Four years later, he became a two-time super welterweight champ when he beat Jack Culcay for the WBA title. Andrade would then move up to middleweight, capturing the vacant WBO strap versus Walter Kautondokwa in 2018.

After five successful defenses of his middleweight title, “Boo Boo” officially ventured up to super middleweight in January of this year, taking a one-sided decision over Demond Nicholson.

The Stakes

At stake is Benavidez’s Interim WBC Super Middleweight World Title. The winner of this key 168-pound showdown also establishes himself as the undisputed top challenger to unified super middleweight champ and current boxing cash cow, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

The Matchup

Benavidez, even at his young age, is an offensive master. Working behind a stiff jab, he’s a volume punching specialist who executes with fluidity and accuracy, mixing velocity and placement. He’s also adept at working the body, launching well-placed, digging shots that sap the will and energy from foes.

Growing up in the sport – and sparring with the likes of Gennadiy Golovkin and Peter Quillin as a teenager – has given him a maturity and poise beyond his years. He’s yet to look anything other than confident and utterly unflappable, even against his highest level opposition.

Benavidez’s defensive aptitude is vastly underrated. He moves his head well, rolls with punches, and picks off incoming shots with his gloves and arms.

“ This is definitely the biggest fight of my career. ”

Undefeated Two-Time Super Middleweight World Champion – David Benavidez

Andrade is a true stylist in the ring, working angles to look for offensive openings and generally throwing opponents off-kilter with an awkward approach built around natural athleticism and great fighting instincts. A high boxing IQ and supreme ring confidence assure that he’s always in control of both the pace and space of a bout.

His best offensive assets are a stiff southpaw jab and a jolting left-hand power shot, but everything he throws is crisp and accurate.

On defense, Andrade is a natural, utilizing angles that are not only off-putting, but also ideal to set up offensive opportunities.

The Words

David Benavidez

“This is definitely the biggest fight of my career. I give Demetrius a lot of props. He’s a great fighter and a lot of people have been ducking him for a long time. These are the fights I want. When great fighters get put in front of me, the best comes out of me.”

Demetrius Andrade

“This is a great opportunity for myself and for David Benavidez to put on a show. I’m excited. This is a great matchup and David is giving me an opportunity to become a three-division world champion. We’re ready to rumble. This is the Super Bowl of the 168-pound division…The two most avoided fighters.”

The Breakdown

This one’s a true battle of contrasting styles and mindsets.

Benavidez is all pressure, all the time. Even when picking off shots with his gloves, he’s coming forward, looking to do damage and gradually whittle down the resolve of his opponent.

Andrade, on the other hand, is nuance and subtlety, working to nullify an opponent’s offense and engage on his own terms.

The jab will be key to both fighters as they jockey for position and work to control the flow of the fight. Benavidez will be looking to keep Andrade at arm’s length, unable to work up a rhythm and a flow. He wants him reacting all night, focused solely on survival. Andrade, meanwhile, wants to use his jab to keep Benavidez at bay and to create room for him to work the kind of angles needed to stifle Benavidez’s march forward.

If Andrade can get off first, earn some respect, and keep Benavidez thinking and struggling to maintain a sustained offensive surge, he’ll be on the road to an eye-opening and career-validating victory.

However, if Benavidez can plow through Andrade’s best attempts to frustrate him, “El Monstruo” should register a second straight career-best effort.

No matter how things play out, though, Benavidez-Andrade this Saturday is going to be an exciting and compelling clash of two very different fighters with so much on the line.

For a closer look at Benavidez vs Andrade, check out our fight night page.