Douglas González and Iván García Shine in Caracas – World Boxing Association

The Noche de Leyendas card, held Saturday, August 2, at the Hotel Tamanaco in Caracas, produced two emphatic performances. Venezuela’s Douglas “La Guabina” González and Mexico’s Iván “El Tsunami” García were crowned regional champions of the World Boxing Association (WBA) after scoring knockout victories in their respective title fights.

In the battle for the WBA FEDEBOL featherweight title (126 lbs), González (9-0, 9 KOs) preserved his perfect record with a dominant showing against Dominican contender Starling Martínez (15-6, 14 KOs). From the opening bell, the Venezuelan displayed superior technique and punching power, targeting the body with crisp combinations that quickly broke Martínez down. The bout ended in the first round when the referee stepped in, unable to ignore the local fighter’s clear dominance. With this win, González further cements his status as one of the country’s top prospects and positions himself for opportunities on the international stage.

In the night’s main event, Mexico’s Iván García (13-4-1, 5 KOs) stopped Venezuela’s Jesús “El Rayo” Laya (9-4-1, 8 KOs) via tenth-round TKO to capture the WBA Fedelatin light flyweight title (108 lbs). García controlled the fight with steady pace, precision punching, and sharp tactical awareness. Laya, buoyed by the home crowd, showed courage and resilience, but he couldn’t halt the Mexican’s relentless advance. A late flurry of punches forced the referee to wave off the contest with 1:38 left in the final round.

Both regional titles were contested on a card that also featured the presence of boxing greats such as Evander Holyfield, Jorge Arce, and Emanuel Navarrete.