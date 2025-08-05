Albert Ramírez and Jerome Pampellone Collide in WBA World Title Eliminator in Libya – World Boxing Association

This Friday, August 8, Venezuela’s Albert Ramírez (21-0, 18 KOs) will lock horns with British-New Zealander Jerome Pampellone (19-2, 12 KOs) in a high-stakes WBA light heavyweight world title eliminator, part of the international KO to Drugs card set for the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benghazi, Libya.

Ramírez, the current WBA International champion, enters on a hot streak, with three knockouts in his last five outings. In 2025 alone, the 33-year-old from El Vigía has dispatched Canada’s Michael Alan Flannery and Croatia’s Marko Calic by stoppage, cementing his status as one of the division’s most dangerous contenders with a knockout rate north of 80 percent. Now, he’s hunting down his first crack at a world championship.

Pampellone, born in London and fighting out of New Zealand, comes off a blistering first-round KO over Plaisakda Boonmalert in Thailand. After suffering two razor-thin defeats in 2024, the 28-year-old is out for redemption—and for a golden ticket to challenge for the WBA’s 175-pound crown.

This eliminator offers far more than just bragging rights. At stake is a direct path to a world title shot and a chance to etch their names into light heavyweight history. The stakes are sky-high, and Libya is bracing for a night of world-class fireworks.