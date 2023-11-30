Fulghum will face Hill in a super middleweight bout  – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Darius Fulghum will step into the ring at the Toyota Center in Houston to face Pachino Hill for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA super middleweight belt this Saturday night.

The native of El Paso, Texas, turned pro in 2021 and has shown good punching power by knocking out every opponent he has faced, which is why he earned the opportunity to fight for a regional belt in this big Golden Boy Promotions event.

He will face Hill, a fighter who usually fights hard and gives a fight to the end despite his recent defeats. He will be facing his fourth consecutive undefeated opponent and hopes to reverse his current situation with an upset.

Fulghum has 8 knockouts in as many fights, while Hill has a record of 8 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw and 6 knockouts.



