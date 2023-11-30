RYAN GARCIA VS. OSCAR DUARTE FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE





Golden Boy’s must-watch talent will be the supporting cast for the anticipated return of “King” Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) who will face the dangerous knockout artist Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) in a super lightweight fight. The fight night, presented in association with Cancun Boxing, will take place at Toyota Center on Saturday, December 2 in Houston, Texas and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN as part of your subscription.

The co-main event features London’s Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) who will make his highly anticipated U.S. debut as a Golden Boy fighter against El Tigre, Venezuela’s Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs). The 12-round fight is for the WBA Super Lightweight Interim World Championship and is presented in association with TGB Promotions.

On the DAZN card, WBA Lightweight International Champion and rising star Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (15-0, 11 KOs) of Austin, Texas, will defend his title against Tijuana, Mexico’s Ricardo “Explosivo” Torres (17-7-3, 12 KOs) in a 10-round fight presented in association with Davies Entertainment. Schofield was last seen winning the respect of boxing fans in a bloodbath fight against the tough Haskell Rhodes this past July 8.

Also making his return is NABO Middleweight Champion Shane Mosley Jr. (20-4, 11 KOs) who will measure up against San Bernardino’s Joshua Conley (17-5-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round fight. Mosley Jr. is coming in hot after an explosive fifth round knockout against D’Mitrius Ballard on the Munguia vs. Derevyanchenko card in June.

Opening the DAZN card, knockout prospect Darius Fulghum (8-0, 8 KOs) will perform in front of his hometown Houston crowd in an eight-round light heavyweight fight against Pachino “Chino” Hill (8-4-1, 6 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa. This fight will mark Fulghum’s sixth time this 2023 calendar year fighting, making him one of the busiest prospects in boxing.

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #dontblink

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl